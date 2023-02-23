Providing a venue for knowledge and skill training for ambitious professionals, omni-channel retailer FoodCo Nigeria has announced the establishment of the FoodCo retail leadership program as part of its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s potential for contemporary retail.

The program exposes participants to specialized courses and hands-on experience in contemporary retail tasks. It consists of practical and theoretical modules in a variety of disciplines, including audit and finance, retail operations and management, and food production.

Ade Sun-Basorun, Chief Executive Officer of FoodCo Nigeria, expressed confidence in the program’s ability to close the talent gap in Nigeria’s formal retail sector and to create capacity to promote growth and sustainability in the industry during the program’s debut.

Sun-Basorun stated, “As retail continues to reposition itself to meet changing dynamics of technological era and shifts in customer demands, there is an urgent need for operators to build capacity that adequately addresses the needs of the market.”

“Given our history as one of the pioneers of modern retail in Nigeria, we understand the challenge with getting fit-for-purpose human capital to drive growth within the industry. That’s the motivation behind this programme. We believe that it will be an important intervention that will help nurture the next generation of leaders for the Nigeria formal retail industry.”

The goal of FoodCo’s retail leadership program is to give participants the skills and practical experience they need to further their careers in retail and have a positive influence on their communities.

It will provide participants with a distinctive combination of classroom instruction, mentorship, and on-the-job training, resulting in a well-rounded and thorough experience. Also, participants will get the chance to network with business leaders and form important contacts that will advance their careers.

“We believe that the future of our company and the wider Nigerian formal retail industry depends on the success of the next generation of leaders. This program is an investment in that future and we are proud to offer it to young people who are eager to learn and make a difference,” Sun-Basorun concluded.

