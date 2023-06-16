Food Prices Surge As Nigeria’s Inflation Hit 22.41%

Nigeria has experienced a surge in demand-driven inflation, reaching a new peak in the last month after a consistent period of over two years, according to recent data released by the country’s statistics bureau. The figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that the headline inflation rate in May 2023 rose to 22.41 percent, surpassing the April 2023 rate of 22.22 percent.

Analyzing the data, the May 2023 inflation rate exhibited an increase of 0.19 percentage points compared to the previous month’s headline inflation rate in April 2023.

In terms of year-on-year comparison, the NBS data revealed that the headline inflation rate in May 2023 was 4.70 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in May 2022, which stood at 17.71 percent.

These findings highlight a notable rise in the headline inflation rate (on a year-on-year basis) during May 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year, May 2022.

Explanation of Terms:

Demand-pull inflation: Inflation caused by increased consumer demand leading to higher prices.

Headline inflation rate: The overall inflation rate, including all goods and services.

Year-on-year basis: A comparison of data from the same month in consecutive years.

