Following CBN’s 0.5% Rate Hike, The Stock Market Declines By 0.20 Percent

Ken Ibenne May 26, 2023 0
CBN

Following CBN 0.5% Rate Hike, The Stock Market Declines By 0.20 Percent

About 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced a 0.5% increase in the benchmark interest rate to 18.5%, the local stock exchange declined by 0.20 percent.

almost 24 hours since CBN announced a 0.5% increase in the benchmark now the local stock exchange declined by 0.20 percent As investors chewed over the rise in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and the drop in the gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.31 percent in the first quarter of 2023, it was noted that the bears broke the winning streak of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Thursday.

As a result of the pullback, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped 106 points, to 52,821.60 from 52,927.60, and the market capitalization decreased by N57 billion, to N28.762 trillion from N28.819 trillion.

According to Business Post, the energy index increased by 0.23 percent throughout the session, but this was not enough to keep the bourse floating above the danger zone.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

This happened as a result of the other sectors’ losses sinking the exchange at the end of trading, with the consumer goods sector losing 0.14 %.

The insurance industry shrank by 0.8%, the banking sector fell by 0.11 percent, and the industrial products index finished down by 0.07 percent.

There were 23 price losers and 22 price gainers yesterday, showing a negative market breadth, which was indicative of rather subdued investor confidence.

Conoil was the company that lost the most money, with its value falling by 9.92% to N43.60. Unilever Nigeria, Eterna, PZ Cussons, and Japaul also saw losses, with Unilever Nigeria’s value falling by 8.28% to N14.40, 6.21% to N6.80, 6.11% to N16.90, and 5.71% to 33 Kobo respectively.

The company with the largest price increase was FTN Cocoa, which increased by 8.77% to trade at 62 Kobo. Tantalizers increased by 8.33% to 26 Kobo, Coronation Insurance increased by 7.14% to 45 Kobo, Total Energies increased by 6.87% to N249.00, and RT Briscoe increased by 5.88% to 36 Kobo.

In contrast to the 455.2 million shares worth N7.8 billion traded in 6,635 deals on Wednesday, investors transacted 377.1 million shares worth N9.2 billion in 5,879 deals on Thursday, according to Business Post. This represents a 17.95% increase in the trading value, a 17.16% decline in trading volume, and an 11.39% decrease in the number of deals.

UBA traded 86.2 million units worth N745.9 million, Access Holdings traded 67.4 million units worth N737.2 million, Zenith Bank traded 39.4 million units worth N1.1 billion, GTCO traded 31.0 million units worth N836.0 million, and Geregu Power sold 13.1 million units for N3.9 billion.. UBA ended the session as the busiest stock

Ken Ibenne

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Lagos Free Zone

Lagos Free Zone Aims To Contribute $12 Billion To GDP

Kings Nwachukwu May 26, 2023 0
uba

UBA Invests $1 Billion Towards Financing Infrastructure

Iken May 26, 2023 0
Green Growth

AfDB Mobilizes Business Sector In Support Of $20 Billion Green Growth Projects

Iken May 25, 2023 0
Naira to Dollar

Naira to Dollar, risk Drops To N760/1$ On The Black Market

Ken Ibenne May 25, 2023 0
Subsidy Removal

Stakeholders Fear That Immediate Subsidy Removal Will Be Risky

Kings Nwachukwu May 24, 2023 0
african development bank (AfDB)

Nigeria Is Absent, As African Leaders Criticize Debt Financing

Ken Ibenne May 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

gender equality equity

Gender Debate: Equality or Equity

Azubuine Uche Nonso May 26, 2023 0
Supreme Court Shettima

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0
Buhari’s toothache

Buhari’s toothache and a nation in its death throes 

Chido Onumah May 26, 2023 0

ASUU-NAU rebuke Labour Minister, Ngige Over Boycott Claims

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 26, 2023 0
Tinubu’s inauguration

Lawyer fined N40m for challenging Tinubu’s inauguration

Kunle Dada May 26, 2023 0