Sunday Reflections

Follow his star and you will find him

1. ✠ A reading from the holy Gospel according to Matthew (2:1-12)

When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, in the days of King Herod, behold, magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem, saying, “Where is the newborn king of the Jews? We saw his star at its rising and have come to do him homage.” When King Herod heard this, he was greatly troubled,

and all Jerusalem with him. Assembling all the chief priests and the scribes of the people, he inquired of them where the Christ was to be born. They said to him, “In Bethlehem of Judea, for thus it has been written through the prophet: And you, Bethlehem, land of Judah, are by no means least among the rulers of Judah;

since from you shall come a ruler, who is to shepherd my people Israel.”

Then Herod called the magi secretly and ascertained from them the time of the star’s appearance.

He sent them to Bethlehem and said, “Go and search diligently for the child.

When you have found him, bring me word, that I too may go and do him homage.”

After their audience with the king they set out. And behold, the star that they had seen at its rising preceded them, until it came and stopped over the place where the child was. They were overjoyed at seeing the star, and on entering the house they saw the child with Mary his mother.

They prostrated themselves and did him homage. Then they opened their treasures and offered him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. And having been warned in a dream not to return to Herod, they departed for their country by another way. ( Taken from today’s gospel for the epiphany Sunday).

2. We celebrate today the solemnity of Epiphany, the manifestation of Jesus to the world. In a single event the church celebrates the revelation of Jesus to the gentiles and the manifestation of Christ as the light of the world that has come to put an end to the reign of darkness. The first reading (Is60:1-6), a prophecy made years before Christ predicts a time when a light from Jerusalem will be the guiding light for all nations, when foreign nations will flock to Jerusalem with precious gifts. The sighting of the star in the East, announcing the birth of a king and the adventure of the Wisemen from the East to Jerusalem marks the fulfilment of the prophecy.

3. The study of stars, astrology, is a science that existed before Christ. Through this the Wisemen predicted correctly the birth of Christ. Science is God’s gift to humanity and should be used in promoting and not fighting the belief in God. The Wisemen did exactly this. Following a star they arrived Jerusalem but could not see any sign that a king is born. However, being convinced of their mission they made their way to the palace of Herod, hoping to find the new king. Instead of joy, they found a Herod who was disturbed by the news of a new king and a people who are indifferent to the birth of a messiah that they have long awaited. Herod summoned the people, confirmed the facts, then made plan to destroy the child by secretly ascertaining from the Wisemen the precision’s about the child.

4. The Wisemen continued their adventure since those who were supposed to help them were unwilling to make any movement. The scribes merely gave the correct response and Herod preferred that the Wisemen return to him to tell him where to find the child. Following the star they were able to find Christ and joyfully presented their precious gifts to him. Gold, frankincense and myrrh were gifts of mystic values signifying the life, mission and death of Christ.

5. The epiphany event rightly shows that Christ is a universal symbol. He is not a property of the Jews. He is the Lord of the whole world. The visit of the Magi announces the entrance of the gentiles into the people of God. After the shepherd, the Wisemen were the second people to acknowledge the birth of Christ. They were the first to offer him gifts. This should broaden our mind on making categorical statements about who belongs to God and who does not. God belongs to all and all belongs to God. Those who seem to be outside may actually be right inside.

6. You have seen the wicked plan of Herod, the indifference of the scribes and priests and the enthusiasm of the Magi. By following the star they met Christ. Choose today whom to imitate. If like the Magi you follow the star, which today is the Word of God taught by the Church, you will most certainly find Christ. If you choose to follow men like Herod and the scribes you will end up murdering Christ in your life as they did. Choose the star so that you too will become the light that shines in today’s darkness. @ Vita, 08/01/23

anaehobiv@yahoo.com