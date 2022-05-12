‘Do you not know that in a race the runners all compete, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may win it.’ (1 Corinthians 9:24)

Beloved, turn your eyes upon Jesus, for He’s your salvation – the prize of all prizes.

He is the answer. He is the way. He is the truth.

He is the very personification of our Father’s grace.

And He rightfully belongs in the centre of our lives.

Whatever your priorities are today, focus first on Jesus, and everything else will come into place.

For only one thing is needful – to rest at Jesus’ feet and enjoy His presence.

Trust in His love and grace. Focus on Jesus and His perfect work on the Cross.

When you are happy – focus on Jesus and share your joy with Him.

When you are facing difficulties – focus on Jesus and draw on His strength.

When you are tempted by the evil one – focus on Jesus and His complete victory on the Cross.

Whatever you are facing, whatever you are struggling with, whatever you are rejoicing for, lay them all at Jesus’s feet and let His peace that surpasses all understanding fill and saturate your heart.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, thank you for sending Jesus to save us.

We were hopelessly lost, but you never gave up on us.

Through Jesus’ finished work, we are now redeemed and righteous.

Because of Jesus, we can now freely receive your love and blessings.

Help me to focus on Jesus today Lord, that I may run faithfully on the path you have set before me.

Show me where I am losing focus. Help me to remember that you are always by my side, encouraging me and cheering me on.

Thank you Father. I love you and bless your Name.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Additional Thoughts:

The gunshot reverberated around the stadium and the competitors were off and running. Only one would claim the shining cup and each man raced forward hopeful to take hold of the prize himself. But one stumbled and came crashing to the ground. Another, hearing his name shouted out from the grandstand, turned aimlessly around and fell behind. Yet one more slumped over as a sudden gut-wrenching pain overpowered him. And so they fell away one by one. Just one man ran in such a way that he might win. And he did.

Life needs a level of focus: to fix our eyes on a goal and not be dissuaded from it. To run the race of life steadily, heedless of the distractions that would cause us to run everywhere, rather than straight ahead into the path God calls us on. Persuaded by the voices of others, we can easily lose focus. Our energy is dissipated and we became frustrated as we spread ourselves thinly over an ever-growing circle of demands.

Paul exhorts us in Hebrews 12 to run with perseverance the race marked out before us, throwing off everything that hinders us and fix our eyes on Jesus, whose example of endurance and commitment is worth following. In our race let us consider the suffering, rejection and pain that Christ endured, so that we will not grow weary and lose heart.

To run a race we must travel lightly. What burdens or distractions are weighing us down? Bad habits, regrets, unforgiveness, greed or selfishness are the weights that will cause us to slow down and lose focus on the goal. Cast them all away, sit at Jesus feet, focus on Him and His finished work.

That is the one thing needful.

