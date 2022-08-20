Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand, prince de Bénévent, in full Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, prince de Bénévent, French statesman and diplomat noted for his capacity for political survival, who held high office during the French Revolution, under Napoleon, at the restoration of the Bourbon monarchy, and under King Louis-Philippe. Charles Maurice once said, “I am more afraid of an army of one hundred sheep led by a lion than an army of one hundred lions led by a sheep.” An army of lions led by a sheep implies an army of arrogant men, who, like lions, are likely to ignore a sheepish and ineffective leaders. These lion-type soldiers would rather compete with one another for status, rather than focus their attention on fighting the enemy as a cohesive unit.

In contrast, an army of sheep led by a lion implies just the opposite: a good and effective leader, like a lion, knows the enemy (or prey). Excellent leadership of an army is what wins wars. Furthermore, an army of sheep implies men who are easily led, first of all. Second, they, like sheep, have the same mindset. They largely stick together, do the job they were trained to do. A lion-like leader will know exactly how to “shepherd” his men. This includes instilling the faith of soldiers that their superior knows how to use his soldiers, including how best to fight the enemy with minimal loss of his “flock.” A lion-like leader also instills in his soldiers respect and a sense of pride within their ranks. These sheep-like soldiers will more likely be a greater threat to the enemy.

LionHeartedness is a specific quality of the heart. It is that quality of Fearlessness, inspired by Love and Respect for the natural world that empowers us to transform our human world. It makes us unstoppable. A LionHearted leader is rising. It’s more than mindfulness; more than heartfulness. What’s called for now is LionHeartedness: that ability to stand-up and take down governing structures that are killing our planet, and restore right relationship with Nature. When we bring our true nature back into harmony with Mother Nature, realigning head with heart, action with purpose, we restore balance, health and resilience in our world. The journey towards a New Nigeria is inevitable, 2023 is the goalpost.

Ultimately, an army of sheep led by a lion can defeat an army of lions led by a sheep. It therefore, means that if you have a strong leader, you will definitely have a strong army. So if ur army is lead by sheep, sheep are timid and afraid. Therefore, they lack the authority to be good leaders! Now on the other case, lions are a dominant force that show no fear. They make good leaders because they have no fear. So in turn, they would instill this in the sheep…their army, not to be afraid!! As such, what we need for the journey towards a rejuvenated society in “2023” is not a motivational speaker, miracle worker or a so-called movements seeking for a “messiah” but a Lionhearted leadership.

Growing up as child, although from a very humble beginning and background, yours truly, was privileged with the appellation of “Lionheart” it was given to me by by my older cousin ‘Dan Onu” a fantastic personality, it became more prevalent in adolescent age and later part of life. Lionheartedness is that quality of fearlessness, inspired by love and respect for fellow citizens, it also enables us to transform our human world – it makes us unstoppable. Therefore, the most effective way to address the ills in our society today, is by changing ourselves. It can be achieve through Intentional and deliberate policies on fundamental reforms which is the way to go. In Lionheartedness I found strength and special grace.

On the other hand, classic pragmatism laid the foundations for a practice-based notion of citizenship that views democracy as a fragile accomplishment in need of constant self-actualisation. This article revisits this heritage to explore different notions of pluralism and democratic participation developed over the last century – while the focus is on three prominent models in contemporary democratic theory and practice, namely: representative, participatory and deliberative. The purpose is to review different ways of thinking and enacting citizen participation and explore key distinctions, overlaps and productive tensions.

The conclusion argues that a vibrant democratic ecology requires combining the practices that underpin these models in order to develop deeper, and more sustainable, forms of citizenship and democratic life. Striving for more openness is not a one-sided venture. As for other matters in life, two are the parties involved – governments and citizens, whose activities depend on the outcomes of the engagement process. “The executive side must be able to foster engagement. Citizens, by their part, must be willing and incentivized to participate. But for this to happen, it is necessary to create awareness and understanding over the decisions to be made, as well as their impact,”

No man is an island”, as English poet John Donne famously wrote. The ties people establish within a community tell us how healthy democratic life is. Be it in a municipality, a region, or a country, the quality of these systems of relations exemplifies the presence of social capital. This represents the potential that can be unlocked in civil society, also through the extensive use of technological tools, to overcome common challenges and pursue shared goals. Every community wants to become a great place to live and work. The why is no mystery: We want to create a place our children and grandchildren will want to be.

Therefore, we should also know the what: We need to attract investments, provide good jobs, and create lively downtowns where citizens will want to work, live, shop and play. What s usually missing is the how. In Building a Vibrant Community, Quint Studer addresses all three aspects, but mainly focuses on the last one. How can your community get from where it is now to where it wants to be? Hence, the need for a TRANSFORMATIONAL leader and deep introspection is the answer.

Conclusively, permit me to use the content of the video clip of my noble father and elder-statesman the Balogun-owu President Olusegun Okikiola ‘Aremu’ Obasanjo, in his words while recapping famously the the new entrants in the yoruba lexicon, he talked about ‘Akanbi olodo ide’ Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s famous war-like declaration in Abeokuta shortly before the APC primary election. “Emilokan, Eleiyi and Olule” whilst the dictum kept resonating among our citizens and foreigners alike. I begin to ruminate about the real essence of “EMILOKAN” which literarily means “it is my turn” then the million dollars question: turn to do what? Is it going to be the turn-by-turn agreement to cheat Nigeria by leaders who prefer to loom large and the preponderance of our citizens remained despondent or something new and different from the previous that will guarantee a new order?

Finally, I will like to indulge myself and be a bit philosophical and spiritual as a way of identifying with the millions of our citizens home and abroad many that are experiencing excruciating pains and angry with the system. I, therefore, pray for the kind of rescue and special intervention of the Almighty God, like it happened to the Israelites in the land of Egypt. If the “EMILOKAN” will ultimately become an ideology for total emancipation and proclamation freedom from poverty, terrorism, banditry, killings, kidnappings and insurgency back to economic growth and development – let it be Lord. If it will further aggravate the already tensed atmosphere and hopelessness championed by cluelessness – God, please visit us in the manner of the Ghanian situation over four decades ago.

#ANewNigeriaIsPossible.

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI