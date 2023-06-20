Path The News Chronicle » Business » FMN’s Solar-Powered Water Plant Encourages Long-Term Development

FMN’s Solar-Powered Water Plant Encourages Long-Term Development

The solar-powered clean water plant that was financed for the Gbaji-Yeke Community in Badagry, Lagos, has been put into operation by Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN).

Firsty, The One Community At A Time project (OCAAT), which aims to address the specific needs of grassroots communities and provide long-term solutions, achieved this milestone in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

Also, Wale Adediran, Group HR and Services Director FMN, spoke at the project’s commissioning ceremony and shared his excitement for it and its positive impact on the Gbaji-Yeke Community. He also noted that the initiative embodies the company’s dedication to community development, sustainable practices, and improving the lives of Nigerians.

“We firmly say we can believe that access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and we take great pride in contributing to ensure its availability to the residents of Gbaji-Yeke.,” he said

He emphasized that the solar-powered clean water plant is a part of FMN’s unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth throughout Nigeria, and that it not only responds to the need for clean, readily available water but also seamlessly ties in with the company’s organizational sustainability outlook and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) six, which aims to ensure access to safe water sources and sanitation for all by utilizing renewable energy sources.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

In addition, According to Adediran, FMN demonstrates its commitment to environmental stewardship and works toward a future that is greener and more sustainable.

“FMN remains at the forefront of championing sustainable initiatives that enhance local communities’ social, economic, and environmental well-being.”

“The solar-powered clean water plant in Gbaji-Yeke Community stands as evidence of the strength of collaboration and the transformative potential that arises when the public and private sectors unite to tackle pressing societal challenges.,” he said.

