Flourishing In Difficult Places

‘A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you.’ (Psalm 91:7)

Blessed child of God, know that you’re under God’s protection today. Rest under the shadow of the Almighty.

His favour upon you follows you everywhere you go for you are a conduit for His blessings.

Therefore, you’ll flourish and prosper in all thing, even as your soul prospers, no matter where you are, or what’s happening around you.

Whatever situation you find yourself in today, know that God will lift you up. His very presence goes with you to straighten the path.

Be comforted in the fact that the omnipotent God of the universe is right beside you. Protecting you. Helping you. Loving you.

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, thank you for your protection, blessings, and favour.

When things seem to be difficult, help me to remember that you’re bigger than whatever problem I’m facing.

You’re my Sustainer and Provider and I depend entirely upon you to help me flourish and grow, wherever I am.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Additional Thoughts:

Jesus wants us to live a full, flourishing life.

‘I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.’ (John 10:10)

But yet, when we look around us, we see a world full of problems. Health concerns, broken marriages, financial crises, death, disease, persecution. The world around us may not be one that is flourishing, and may even seem to be failing. It is even possible to flourish when our world is tumbling down around us? How can we be joyous in that place?

In 2 Corinthians 8 Paul writes about the churches in Macedonia. Specifically, the congregations in Thessalonica, Philippi and Berea. These Christians had more than enough difficulties to contend with. Poverty and persecution were all around them. But instead of being discouraged and withdrawing into their own selves, they were not only flourishing in their faith and their love for others, but they were overflowing with joy and willingness to give as much as they could. Paul indicates that because of the rich grace given to the Macedonian church by God they were able to flourish and find contentment in their circumstances. They were so full and overflowing with this joy they had in fellowship with Christ that they opened their hearts wide and contributed financially to the relief of the Christians in Jerusalem.

Flourishing can happen even in the darkest areas, if we choose to abide closely in the Rock of our Salvation.

Stuff happens. Crises crop up. They are not planned. They just seem to happen around us. Yet, God promises to protect and prosper us, even amidst all the evil happenings around us.

It is these difficult times that God uses to shape us into something greater. Whatever the dark place looks like, it can become our epiphany moment. The moment where we choose to say, ‘This will shape me, not bring me undone. This will make me better, not bitter, this will draw me closer to God, not further from Him. This will mould me into a more authentic, honest person. This will transform me as I completely and utterly abandon myself to God.’

Are we flourishing or struggling in places of difficulty? If we are struggling, then let go and rest. Allow God to work His miracles in and through us. Trust in His protection, blessings, and favour.

Get to know more about our wonderful God and His amazing ways.

As we stay close to Him, we will move from struggling to flourishing.

And you’ll prosper, spiritually, emotionally, and physically, even in the most difficult places.