Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday, received post-flood rehabilitation relief materials donated to the state by the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF).

The materials was donated by the partner, as part of its contribution in rehabilitating victims of the recent flood in the state.

Receiving the materials at the Awka office of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the state Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who represented Mr Governor during the handover, stated that Anambra and UNICEF are partners in progress, noting that challenges caused by the recent flooding have made the state to up her game.

The governor assured that the state will be more prepared to tackle such emergency in the future.

He emphasized the effort of the state government to seek permanent solution to the perennial flooding, which he explained thus “we have spoken to Neitherland, in our efforts to seek solution to the problem posed by flood.

“The government can not keep rebuilding bridges and other infrastructures every time there is flooding.

“That is why it is important that the Federal Government takes critical steps to begin to address issues driving the flooding,” he emphasized.

Earlier in her speech, the UNICEF team lead, Juliet Chiluwe-Chilemba stated that, the UN agency is partnering state agencies such as NEMA at the national level and SEMA at the state level, declaring that their intervention will mitigate the suffering of those returning from the holding centers for Internally Displaced Persons ( IDP) in such areas like preventing water borne diseases, improved access to health services and fight against gender base violence.

Mrs Juliet, also listed the items donated including 100 grams cartons of chlorine, essential medicine and other materials for water treatment among others.

Also present at the handover include Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr Julius Chukwuemeka, SEMA Executive Secretary Paul Odenigbo among others.