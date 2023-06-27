Flood: Oborevwori orders demolition of buildings on waterways 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered the demolition of all buildings erected along waterways in the State.

Oborevwori gave the order on Monday, during an inspection tour of Phases I and II of the Warri/Effurun Storm Water Control Projects in Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas of the State.

The Governor said there was no place in the world where people were allowed to build on waterways and directed the Ministries of Housing, Works and Lands to identify and pull down all such buildings to allow free flow of water on natural water ways.

Oborevwori said: “We started the inspection with Phase ll of the storm water drainage project being handled by CCECC. They have five catchment areas. We have looked at their works and realised that they have done a lot as they have gone very far.

“They have some obstacles and we also looked at what is causing the obstacles and got to know that there are some buildings on natural water ways, which is causing obstructions and slowing down the spate of work being done by the construction firm.

“We also assured the contractors that all the buildings on the water ways, both in phase l and phase ll, will be brought down by the State Government to enable them finish their work seamlessly.

“They have assured us that they need 21 days for some of the areas they have opened, that are causing gridlock, to be properly fixed and the drainage crossing Airport Road by Fani Kayode was casted on Saturday and they need about 19 days for that area to be fixed also.

“On phase l of the project, there are a lot of buildings on the water ways and l have called on the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Works to liaise with the Ministry of Lands to see how those buildings on water ways can be brought down to enable the construction firm have unfettered access to do their work,” the Governor said.

On the Warri City Stadium, Governor Oborevwori said he was not satisfied with the work being done by the contractor, adding that he would study the contract to ensure prompt and quality delivery of the project.

“l came here to see what the contractor handling the project has done and l am not too satisfied with what the contractor has done.

“But the contractor said what they are doing is according to the scope of the contract awarded to them. So, we are going to look at the contract and see what can be done to ensure speedy and quality delivery of the project.

“Some of the areas that are not properly scoped will be rescoped. We want the best for Warri and this is the Warri City Stadium,” he said.

At Otovwodo Junction, Ughelli, Governor Oborevwori ordered relocation of Delta Appreciate Park and those trading along the road.

According to him; “we are planning something there but when you are planning you need to go and see the place and I saw a motor park at that junction and that’s not acceptable at all.

“Trading on the road is also not acceptable, you can see the risk involved in trading on the express road.

“Last week we met with His Majesty, the Ovie of Ughelli, the Council Chairman and the President General and we discussed all these and that market need to be relocated from that place because its causing a lot hardship to travellers.

“I have directed the Council Chairman to ensure that motor park is relocated from that place and those trading on the road need to move.

“There is somewhere we have prepared for them and we have issue of access road but I have also directed the Ministry of Works to come up with a proposal to enable us have access road to the new market.”

At Isheagu-Ewulu Road and bridge, in Aniocha South Local Government Area, the Governor expressed satisfaction with work done by the contractor, assuring that the project would be ready for inauguration in September.

“I am satisfied with work done so far and the beauty of this road is that it connects two communities and coming from Isheagu to Ewulu you see the old bridge has collapsed so this new bridge is a saving grace for these two communities.

“The contractor has assured that by end of August the entire bridge and 9.1km of road would be due for inauguration,” he stated.

