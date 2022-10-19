The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 governorship, Sheriff Oborevwori has called on well meaning Deltans to rally round the state government to show love to flood victims.

In his remarks on resumption of plenary on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, the Speaker who described the flood as natural disaster, said

“Sadly, for some weeks now, some regions in the country and particularly our dear state have been ravaged by wanton floods which have displaced our people from their homes. In some part of the State, houses have been submerged, farmlands completely washed away and our constituents’ means of livelihood totally destroyed”, he said.

According to him; “The perennial flood is most pathetic because it is a natural disaster. However, the state government under the leadership of our hardworking Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, CON has set up a Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), to adequately address the negative impact of the flood on our people and to provide relief materials to the flood victims”.

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria said that the State Government has also in response to the plight of flood victims set up IDP’s camps in strategic locations in the State, adding that; “Similarly, the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, is also erecting IDP’s camps in designated locations”.

“Distinguished Colleagues, this is a moment for us as representatives of the people to demonstrate and provide leadership. I must say at this juncture that I was moved with sympathy on horrible conditions of the flood victims and had to split myself with my running mate during the weekend to urgently visit some of the IDP’S camps to provide succour to the displaced persons”, the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate said.

He disclosed that; “In company of some Honourable Members, I visited the ICS camp, Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area. From there, we visited other camps in Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro and the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro , both in Isoko North Local Government Area. My running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme, on the other hand, on behalf of Team Sheriff/ Onyeme also visited the following IDP’S camps: Oneh Primary School Asaba, Ogbeafor Primary School Asaba, Ewulu Primary School in Aniocha South Local Government Area and Utagba-ogbe Technical College, Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area. In course of this week, the Team Sheriff/ Onyeme will continue the visits to other IDP’S camps in the State”.

“My dear Colleagues, this is a clarion call to well meaning Deltans to rally round the State Government to show love to the flood victims by reaching out and supporting them with relief materials to cushion the impact of the flood”, Rt Hon Oborevwori said.

He also said that; “Let me assure our constituents that Government is not resting on its oars. Efforts are being made to clear and open up water channels in the affected areas to ease the recession of the waters. I believe strongly that the affected sub-national governments will continue to engage the Federal Government to proffer control measures to avoid reoccurring of this disaster in the future. Once again, on behalf of Members of this Honourable House, I wish to convey our heartfelt sympathy to all the victims of the unfortunate flood. Finally, my dear Colleagues, I thank you as we rise together to the occasion”.

Meanwhile, at Tuesday’s Plenary, the Delta State Arbitration Bill, 2022 was read the third time and passed.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over Tuesday’s Plenary, commended members for it passage.

“Distinguished colleagues, I am very grateful to you for making sure that the Delta State Arbitration Bill, 2022 is passed today. The importance of access to appropriate, efficient and effective justice cannot be overemphasized. The Delta State Arbitration Law of 1914 is no longer in tune with present realities and international best practices and unfit to resolve arbitration proceedings, hence the repeal of the extant Law”, he said.

“Therefore, there is no doubt in my mind that this Bill will improve the quality and efficiency of arbitration processes and enhance the State’s business environment. I thank you once again, for your diligence and commitment throughout the consideration of the Bill”, the Speaker added.