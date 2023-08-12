Flood: DESOPADEC MD Kicks against Indiscriminate dumping of refuse 

The Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Chief Festus Ochonogor has frowned at the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on drainages predisposing the state to flood.

Ochonogor made the warning known while inspecting ongoing evacuation work done by the commission on drainages and opening up of blocked canals at Ebiu Owa Marker, Owa Ekei Road, Melekwe Street Boji-Boji Owa, in Ika-North East and Abraka road, Edike Market in Agbor Ika South.

According to Ochonogor, the flood control measures stretched from Owa-Ekei road linking old Lagos road discharges water into the Orogodo River.

He said Deltans should desist from illegal dumping of wastes into drainages to enable free flow of waters as the commission will punish anyone found guilty of dumping refuse on drainages.

He noted that flood control measures in oil producing communities is part of the commission’s mandate.

“The commission has embarked on clearing of

drainages and opening up of blocked canals in oil producing communities across the state.

“Our team are currently working hard to ensure our people are not affected by flood.

“It’s a proactive measure government is putting in place to minimize the effect of flooding.

“The project is supported by the governor of the state Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We are not only embarking on this project, we are also providing infrastructures in oil producing communities .

“What we saw on drainages is disturbing, Some persons are building on waterways and some are blocking the drains which is unwise for anyone to do.

“The situation where you see people dumping refuse on our drainage system is wrong and it’s condemnable.

“It’s the responsibility of our people to take care of the drainage systems.

“The commission is also embarking on sensitization against blocking of drainage systems.

“We will work with all the councils in oil producing communities areas in ensuring drainage systems are protected by the people.

“This will help in reducing the negative impact of flooding .

“Residents should desist from blocking canals and dumping refuse on our drains.

“The money we are spending on clearing the drainages can be use in other areas if our people can protect the drainage systems,” he said.