Ihiala – A middle-aged man was Sunday killed in a fatal Road traffic crash at Okeohia by Ihialla-Owerri expressway, in Anambra State.

The crash involved a 14-seater Nissan bus with registration number- NKK-314-VT and a trailer vehicle, whose registration number could not be ascertained.

TNC investigation revealed that the incident occurred as a result of excessive speed, which led to loss of control.

According to an eyewitness report, the bus driver was carrying illegal crude oil and was on speed, when it rammed into a stationary trailer.

The trailer driver on seeing what has happened, immediately entered his vehicle and drove off making the passerby unable to capture the vehicle details.

Of the five persons involved in the crash, comprising 4 male adults and 1 female adult, one male died.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the FRSC in Anambra, Margaret Onabe said the corpse was taken to Our Lady’s Mortuary Ihiala, after being confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

She said the FRSC rescue team and Police men from Ihialla Police Division had towed the vehicle off the road and there is free flow of vehicular movements.

Onabe said the Anambra FRSC Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi sympathizes with the family of the dead victim and urges motorist to maintain safe speed limit.

“The Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi sympathizes with the family of the dead victim.

“He also advises that motorists should learn to obey traffic rules and regulations,” Onabe also said.