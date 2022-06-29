FLASHBACK: How the 2010 World Cup red card ended young Sani Keita’s career

One of Super Eagles’ prominent young talents, Sani Keita, football career was shambled following a red card he received during Nigeria’s game against Greece in the 2010 World Cup group stage game. Keita was sent off after his unsportsmanlike attitude towards a Greece player. Many Nigerians believe that his red card cost Nigeria the game.

The aftermath of the red card was not pleasing to Keita’s football career and his life.

Sani received over 1000 death threats from football enthusiasts via his mail, Twitter and other social media sites.

Super Eagles were in the lead by 1-0 over Greece before the 33rd minute of Keita’s red card. Nigeria lost the game by 2-1 at full time, and we’re denied the opportunity to qualify to the next round.

He became the first Nigerian to be sent off via a red card during a World Cup game.

Sani Keita’s apology to Nigeria after the game in 2010:

“I apologise to everyone. To the Nigerian people, the officials and my teammates,”

“I accept the red card as a justified decision, I am very disappointed. I hope Argentina can help us out,”

The Kano-based defensive midfielder made 20 senior appearances for the Super Eagles and never won any professional career trophy.

He struggled after his red card in the 2010 World Cup, he returned to Nigeria league in 2014-15 and retired from football in 2017.

In an interview with Idris Adesina in 2016, Keita said he believed the red card ended his national career as he never got an invitation again after the unethical incident.

“Of course, the match against Greece is one which I will never forget in a lifetime because it was another turning point in my career. That match was what I could say ended my national team career because since then I haven’t been invited to the team. The Greek player was to take a throw-in but when he took the ball he threw it at my chest, which got me angry and I kicked out at him. I think the red card was rather harsh because I had not been booked before that action.”