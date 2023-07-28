Five things to look forward to on Adekunle Gold’s fifth album, “Tequila Ever After”

Adekunle Gold dominates his peers in the Nigerian music industry when it comes to artistic progression that produces amazing songs and appropriate branding.

The Afrobeats music icon just released his historic fifth album, which ushers in Tio Tequila’s Rockstar era of outstanding craftsmanship that is always growing.

The multi-award-winning phenomenon revealed the tracklist and special guests for “Tequila Ever After” on July 26, 2023.

The much awaited body of work can be expected to contain these five elements.

The latest hits

Adekunle Gold has constantly produced hit music, even prior to his artistic transition to pop music. Adekunle Gold is a Popstar who has published numerous successful songs. His upcoming album, “Tequila Ever After,” is announced by the releases of the upbeat singles “Party No Dey Stop” and “Ogaranya.”

On his new album, Tio Tequila is promising stinging hit singles that will solidify his position as one of Afrobeats’ hitmakers.

brilliant Collaborations

Listeners may anticipate some excellent collaborations that will sate the cravings of both domestic and foreign fans, with guest appearances spanning Nigerian, African, and international superstars.

There is a lot of anticipation to be on the lookout for, from Simi’s heavenly vocals to ODUMODUBLVCK’S swaggering flow, Ami Faku and Khalid’s sparkling melodies, and Pharrell William’s ingenuity.

Worldwide Appeal

Tequila Ever After was meticulously crafted to highlight Adekunle Gold’s rapidly expanding worldwide reputation, which has seen him dazzle crowds at festivals throughout Europe and gain him new followers.

The album is expected to attract overseas fans while pushing the frontiers of Afrobeats thanks to guest performances from American music superstars Pharrell Williams, Khalid, Coco Jones, and Nile Rodgers as well as producing credit from British multi-talented musician Labrinth.

Positive reviews

One of Africa’s most talented musicians, Adekunle Gold has exceptional expression through his music and a deep appreciation for music, both of which are evident in the caliber of his compositions.

According to critics, Adekunle Gold’s talent is at its best point on the album “Tequila Ever After,” which is predicted to be evident in its rich composition and stunning fusion of global influences.

Tequila Ever After is poised to compete for major honors, such as the Grammys, as Afrobeats gains popularity around the world.

Enjoyable Music

‘Tequila Ever After’ was made, according to Adekunle Gold, as a result of a tequila shot that changed his life by putting him in a positive frame of mind and inspiring him to create some of his best music to date.

The pleasant vibe that Tio Tequila wants to express to listeners will be delivered through a selection of upbeat music on the album, which is what listeners can expect.