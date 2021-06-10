Five Major Takeaways From Buhari’s Interview

167 views | Francis Azuka | June 10, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday revealed his position on some issues rocking the nation.
In an interview on Arise TV which was monitored by The News Chronicle, the president made some iconic remarks that cut across some of the present issues militating against the African giant.
Below are some important quotes from the interview:
1. “If you allow hunger, the government is going to be in trouble and we don’t want to be in trouble. We are already in enough trouble.”
2. “These positions have to be earned. There are people who have been there for 10 to 15 years.”
3. “That IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they’ll have no access to anywhere.”
4. “You know these people more than I do, and you are democratically elected to protect your people. Don’t sit idly expecting me to do everything, take action.”
5. “There are Kanuris, there are Hausas, there are Fulanis in Niger Republic just as there are Yorubas in Benin. You can’t absolutely cut them off.”
