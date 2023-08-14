Five Dead, One Injures As Mass Transit Company Car Crashes in Anambra

Five persons have died in a ghastly lone car accident that occurred at Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fatal accident, which was a lone crash, occurred at about 4:25pm over the weekend.

Videos from the scene of the crash, currently trending on the social media, showed some corpses lying in the pool of their blood, while some others were said to be still trapped inside and under the crashed vehicle.

An eyewitness who did not mention his name, revealed that it was only one person that came out alive, out of all the passengers in the vehicle.

The crash, as was observed from the videos, involved a commercial Toyota Sienna belonging to Onitsha South Mass Transit Company, with the registration number NZM-814ZL and the company number 1721.

Our correspondent also gathered from the videos that the speeding Sienna driver lost control of the vehicle and consequently crashed into a ditch and somersaulted.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Sector Command, RC Margaret Onabe, confirmed the crash.

According to her, the crash occurred close to the Eke Agụ Market, along the Abatete Old Road, Abatete.

She added that a total six persons were involved in the crash, comprising four males and two female adults.

RC Onabe further confirmed that five out of the six persons involved in the crashed died, while only one person came out alive.

She also attributed the crash to over-speeding, corroborating an eyewitness report that the driver was cruising on a high speed before he lost control of the vehicle, which led to its eventual crash.

“A total number of five persons died in the crash, which include three males and two females. One person was injured.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje arrived at the scene of RTC and was briefed by some persons around the neighborhood that the crash occurred yesterday evening and was cleared by police personnel from Ogidi police Station.

“Further information from the Station officer at Ogidi police station revealed that the crash actually happened yesterday and that six (6) persons were involved of which the driver is the only survivor.

“Three among the dead bodies were deposited at Ahufus hospital/ mortuary Abatete while the other two were deposited at Iyi- Enu General Hospital, Ogidi,” she said.

Onabe expressed the sympathy of the Anambra FRSC Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi to the family of the dead victim and wished the injured victim quick recovery.

She further said “The Sector Commander seriously warns motorists to desist from speeding and ensure they drive within minimum safe speed to save their lives and that of other road users.”