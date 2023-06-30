Path The News Chronicle » Business » FirstBank Uses Humanoid Robots To Interact With Customers

FirstBank Uses Humanoid Robots To Interact With Customers

Kings Nwachukwu June 30, 2023 0
FirstBank Uses Humanoid Robots

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the introduction of a humanoid robot, the first of its kind in Nigeria’s financial services industry, as part of its commitment to offering cutting-edge financial solutions.

The robot has video banking capabilities, and artificial intelligence (AI) will play the part of a helpful branch employee.

A humanoid robot can interact with consumers verbally and via a touch screen attached to their chest. The robot’s functions include answering consumer questions about cash deposits, withdrawals, and ATM cards.

The robot also helps with complaint management because customers may submit a complaint via QR and receive feedback within the recommended time frame.

According to a bank statement, the humanoid robot also keeps clients informed of developments at the bank, such as the introduction of new products and enhancements intended to improve client happiness.

The robot serves as a central hub for informing customers about the bank. Additionally, it manages customer accounts well.

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of FirstBank Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the idea and added: “The addition of the humanoid robot to our state-of-the-art Digital Experience Centre represents a purposeful stride towards transforming the banking landscape in the country and further showcases the priority we give to innovation within the Bank. With its advanced capabilities, the robot is designed to elevate the quality of our customers’ lives in today’s rapidly evolving digital world. Our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled banking services remains steadfast, as we leave no stone unturned in innovating to fulfill our customers’ needs.”

One of the phased configurations of the Bank’s cutting-edge digitally guided self-service branch, known as the Digital Experience Centre, which debuted in December 2021, includes the deployment of a humanoid robot.

In the bank’s upcoming second Digital Experience Center, which will be unveiled in the coming months, another humanoid robot will be used.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

WTO Digital Technology

WTO Concerned About Digital Technology And Fragmented IDP Regulations

Iken June 30, 2023 0

The Growth of E-Learning Platforms and Digital Education Resources in Africa

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 29, 2023 0

Exploring the Use of Blockchain in Verifying Academic Credentials in Africa

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 29, 2023 0

The Role of AI in Enhancing Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 29, 2023 0
ENGIE Energy

ENGIE Energy Gives $3,000 To The Winners Of Its Invention Contest

Kings Nwachukwu June 29, 2023 0
PalmPay Users

PalmPay Now Has 25 Million Users

Iken June 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Githurai Hotel Attendant

Maina Wahome June 30, 2023 0
Fusion Of Fact

One Day The Tortoise Will Outrun The Hare: Part 5

Ndaba Sibanda June 30, 2023 0

Long Convoy: You Can’t Ask Nigerians to Sacrifice While living Large, Obi tells Tinubu

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 30, 2023 0
Naomi Campbell welcomes

At age 53, Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child

Augustina John June 30, 2023 0
Ngolo Kante

Former Chelsea midfielder, Ngolo Kante buys a Belgian club

Oladimeji Adeoye June 30, 2023 0