FirstBank Uses Humanoid Robots To Interact With Customers

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the introduction of a humanoid robot, the first of its kind in Nigeria’s financial services industry, as part of its commitment to offering cutting-edge financial solutions.

The robot has video banking capabilities, and artificial intelligence (AI) will play the part of a helpful branch employee.

A humanoid robot can interact with consumers verbally and via a touch screen attached to their chest. The robot’s functions include answering consumer questions about cash deposits, withdrawals, and ATM cards.

The robot also helps with complaint management because customers may submit a complaint via QR and receive feedback within the recommended time frame.

According to a bank statement, the humanoid robot also keeps clients informed of developments at the bank, such as the introduction of new products and enhancements intended to improve client happiness.

The robot serves as a central hub for informing customers about the bank. Additionally, it manages customer accounts well.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of FirstBank Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the idea and added: “The addition of the humanoid robot to our state-of-the-art Digital Experience Centre represents a purposeful stride towards transforming the banking landscape in the country and further showcases the priority we give to innovation within the Bank. With its advanced capabilities, the robot is designed to elevate the quality of our customers’ lives in today’s rapidly evolving digital world. Our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled banking services remains steadfast, as we leave no stone unturned in innovating to fulfill our customers’ needs.”

One of the phased configurations of the Bank’s cutting-edge digitally guided self-service branch, known as the Digital Experience Centre, which debuted in December 2021, includes the deployment of a humanoid robot.

In the bank’s upcoming second Digital Experience Center, which will be unveiled in the coming months, another humanoid robot will be used.

