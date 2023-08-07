FirstBank Technology Academy Entry Commences

The second iteration of the FirstBank Technology Academy has opened applications for participation, according to First Bank of Nigeria Limited. According to a bank statement, interested parties should visit a special website to complete the online application process.

People from Nigeria and the bank’s subsidiaries in other African nations, such as The Gambia, Sierra Leone, the Republic of Congo, Guinea, Ghana, and Senegal, are eligible to apply. The application deadline is this Friday.

Also, In the upcoming weeks, shortlisted applicants will be summoned for interviews and evaluations in order to enroll in the Technology Academy.

However, Young people and recent graduates with STEM credentials are the target audience for the FirstBank Technology Academy.

To improve their hands-on expertise with digital technology, the tech enthusiasts will go through a thorough and practical program that will introduce them to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, including cybersecurity, data science, and IT principles.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, FirstBank’s group head of marketing and corporate communications, said: “As a digitally-led financial services institution in Africa, we recognize the impact of technology in shaping the world in all spheres of human endeavors, including the global financial services industry. Technology is indeed the gateway to unlocking endless possibilities in the banking industry.

“We invite young graduates with a passion for innovation and a strong desire to create a positive impact on the banking landscape to join us on this transformative journey as we collectively contribute to leaving no stone unturned in plugging FirstBank to being the Bank of first-choice in the continent.”