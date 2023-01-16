The first oil well in Nassarawa State is scheduled to be drilled by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) in March 2023. Oil Well Nassarawa

When Governor Abdullahi Sule led a delegation of notable state natives on a courtesy visit to the NNPC in Abuja, Mallam Mele Kyari, the company’s group chief executive officer, revealed this. He said the findings of exploratory activities had confirmed the existence of significant hydrocarbon resources in the state.

As investments in fossil fuels have decreased as a result of the global energy transition, he urged swift action on the project.

“This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuel due to the energy transition. The earlier you go to market, the better for you, otherwise, ten years from now, no one will agree to put money in the petroleum business except it comes from your cash flow.’’

Kyari stated that in order to avoid the Niger Delta’s problems, community support and a favorable atmosphere are essential for a successful operation in the region.

Sule thanked the head of NNPC for the successful start of oil production and the Kolmani Integrated Development Project, which President Muhammadu Buhari announced in November 2022 and compared to conditions in Saudi Arabia

“I want to congratulate you, the management of NNPC and the Federal Government for what you have done at Kolmani, for those who don’t know what you have done for Nigeria, you have written your name in gold,’’ Sule stated. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support while assuring the NNPC of a conducive environment.”