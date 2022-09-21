First Lady, Aisha Buhari, celebrates daughter-in-law Zahra Buhari after graduating with first class in Architectural Science at an unknown University.

The 27-year-old is the wife of President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Buhari.

On the official Facebook page of First Lady, Aisha Buhari, she said:

“Congratulations to Mrs Zahra B Buhari on your graduation with First Class Honours in Architectural Science.

Wishing you all the best!”