“Peter and John answered and said to them, “Whether it is right in the sight of God to listen to you more than to God, you judge. For we cannot but speak the things which we have seen and heard.” – Acts 4:19–20 NASB

People throughout Jerusalem had witnessed the impact of the ministry of Peter and John. The sick had been healed. Lives had been changed. The Gospel message was being proclaimed.

Concerned, the religious leaders called Peter and John to appear before them to explain what they had done and defend their actions. They were asked by what power or in whose name had they done these things.

These apostles could have discussed ideas, presented theories, or argued from the perspective of history. Instead, they pointed to their own, vivid, first-hand experience. They said things they knew were true because they had seen and heard them themselves.

The Bible consistently makes it clear that effective ministry is based on this kind of first-hand experience when our lives have been changed. Other people can tell the difference between genuine faith, born of experience, and what is shallow and superficial. There’s a difference between repeating what others have said and speaking about things you “have seen and heard.”

Do not be content with a second-hand experience of God’s power or a superficial understanding of the Bible. Study His Word. Seek to deepen your relationship with God. Spend time in prayer. Apply His principles.

When you talk to others, share the things that you personally know are true—the truths you have experienced. Let them know what God has done for you!

*Reflection Question:*

What is one spiritual experience you can share with others?

*Prayer*

Father, open doors, so I can share with others all You have done in my life. Please give me a deeper revelation of Your Word. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 4