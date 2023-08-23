First Ever Anambra Market Clinic to be Unveiled in Onitsha

The Anambra State Government, in collaboration with the leadership of Onitsha Main Market, has concluded plans to unveil the first-ever clinic in the market.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen in Onitsha on Tuesday.

According to the Commissioner, the establishment of the clinic is in fulfilment of the campaign promise of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to ensure access to quality healthcare across all parts of the state.

He noted that the governor’s agenda in the health sector captured this promise with the sole intention of achieving universal health coverage for everyone in the state.

Dr. Obidike praised Gov. Soludo for actively committing to giving urgent attention to health matters across the state.

He explained that after visiting the proposed facility provided by the market leadership, he informed the governor about their request, and the governor immediately approved the reconstruction and equipping of the clinic for the benefit of the traders.

“When the governor was running for elections, he made some findings which showed that many people in the state have suffered serious health challenges while at the various markets. Some traders and others clients.

“Cases of hypertension, heart attack, among others were reported.

“Some have even died as a result of the absence of a health facility in the immediate environment.

“We have also seen cases of pregnant women going into labour at the markets and without proper care from health professionals, they are at risk of death or losing their babies.

“These were the reasons we sought to have that clinic at Onitsha Main Market, one of the largest markets in West Africa,” Obidike explained.

The Commissioner further revealed that the facility, in collaboration with the market leadership and deployed medical professionals, has been completed, and Gov. Soludo will personally commission the clinic for use.

He said; “As a government, we have provided all the necessary resources to make this clinic fully functional.

“We appeal to our people to support the administration of Governor Soludo as we work towards transforming the state.

“It is important for the public to know that all the healthcare centres across the state will be linked to our telemedicine network.

“This is part of our effort to ensure that our people do not die unnecessarily due to lack of access to quality healthcare.”

Dr Obidike revealed that efforts are on to extend such services to other markets across the state, as the need arises.

According to him, lessons learned from the operations at the Onitsha Main Market Clinic will be used to improve on other clinics to be established in other markets.

The President-General of Onitsha Main Market, Chief Innocent Anene, while speaking on behalf of the traders, thanked the governor for approving the request for the clinic, that it will go a long way in addressing the health challenges of the traders.

Chief Anene assured the governor that the traders will continue to support his administration and ensure that his policies and programs succeed.

According to the market leader, the clinic will greatly assist in addressing the health challenges faced by the traders.