Every year on August 12, the world commemorates International Youth Day to raise awareness of youth concerns and to recognize the potential of young people as collaborators in today’s global society.

The message that action is required across all generations in order to accomplish the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations without leaving anybody behind is also amplified by the day.

In the weeks leading up to the anniversary, FirstBank organized a number of events to once again demonstrate its dedication to youth empowerment. The week of August 8–12 was devoted to the commemoration.

The 2022 youth week promoted economic empowerment and employment, digital technology, and education as its focus during the celebration, it said in a statement. As a bank known for its role in developing the economy through sustainable employment and entrepreneurship endeavors, it said in a statement.

The Youth Week includes a variety of events, such as a workshop on fashion illustration, design skill development, a webinar for Gen Z and millennials, and many more interesting activities that give participants the chance to win great prizes.

In honor of Youth Week, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, chief executive officer of FirstBank, said: “We remain committed to celebrating the younger demography whose voices, actions, vigor, and tireless participation in the political, economic, and social activities have continued to birth major contributions towards the sustainable development of Africa and the world at large.”

In order to ensure that “no one is left behind” and to enable everyone to use their full potential in order to achieve the highly desired Sustainable Development Goals, the planned activities will encourage improved collaboration and solidarity across generations (SDGs).

“The fact that nearly 60% of FirstBank’s workforce is made up of Millennials and Generation Z highlights the importance of this youth group for the company. This demonstrates how important young people are to our organization and the nations in which we do business.”