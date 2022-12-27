Muhammad Nami, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has congratulated Mathew Gbonjubola and Chiaka Ben-Obi for being recognized internationally in the fields of technology and tax, respectively.

Ben-Obi, the Group Lead, Digital and Innovation Support Group, won the 2023 ISACA Technology for Humanity Award for championing efforts to transform Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service into a digital organization. Gbonjubola, the Group Lead Special Tax Operations Group at the FIRS, is listed among the World’s Top 50 Tax Persons of 2022.

The institution that bestows awards is ISACA, a global professional organization that specializes in IT governance.

Nami congratulated the pair and said they were deserved of the honors because they were a reflection of their efforts and contributions to the Service’s triumphs.

“Indeed, you are deserving of this wonderful achievement, which is a testament to your hard work, analytical insight into tax issues, and immense contributions to the success of my administration.”

“I appreciate every effort you put in to make tax administration in the country richly beneficial to the citizens of this potentially great country.”

The Executive Chairman claimed that Gbonjubola and Ben-Obi possessed the traits necessary for Nigeria to advance.

“I dare say that this country is in dire need of committed and selfless people like you who are passionate about its progress and development.

“Let us continue to forge the necessary synergy that will lead to the actualisation of our collective vision of a robust tax system for the country. I strongly believe that this is the only way we can leave an indelible mark on the sand of time,” he noted.

The co-chair of the UN Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters is chartered accountant Gbonjubola. He has about 25 years of expertise in the financial, tax, and auditing fields.

Ben-Obi, who has a BSc in Political Science, a BSc in Public Administration, and an MBA, is in charge of the department tasked with making FIRS a digital organization.