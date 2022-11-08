Brazil manager, Tite, released his 26-man squad for the World Cup yesterday with Liverpool forward Firmino missing out from the list. Firmino has been incredible for Liverpool this season, being Liverpool’s joint league top scorer with Salah. Among all the nine forwards selected for the World Cup, only Neymar JR and Vinicius JR have scored more goals than Roberto Firmino.

But from Tite’s selection it’s obvious that the Brazilian manager has prioritized younger forwards over Firmino who is 31 years old.

The Liverpool forward has taken to his Instagram handle to express his disappointment of not being selected and conversely has congratulated his compatriots who made the list.

‘The World Cup is a dream for every player, and with me, it wouldn’t be any different. Yesterday things didn’t go the way I imagined or dreamed for my life, but I can look back and have a grateful heart to God that he has already allowed me to live that dream.’

‘I take this opportunity to pay my respect and congratulate all the summons. It was, is, and will always be an honour to defend my country, especially with the gift that the Lord gave me.’

Brazil’s 26-Man World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).