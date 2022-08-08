Yet another brick has been laid on the global edifice that is afrobeats. This new brick is courtesy of blistering hot singer Fireboy DML who dropped his album “Playboy” on the 4th of August, 2022.

Thanks to the massive buzz he managed to generate with his worldwide hit single “Peru” (which was given a huge boost when British artiste Ed Sheeran hopped on the remix), “Playboy” was highly anticipated in different corners of the planet.

“Playboy” is a potent mix of afrobeats, R&B, and dancehall that fuses genres with the deliberateness of a chef and the balance of a ballet dancer. The project starts off on a reflective and mellow note.

On the opening song “Change”, he ponders on how his inevitable fame will affect his personal and social life, and how he will cope with the blinding spotlight. With the last couple of years he has had, his anxiety is understandable.

From relative obscurity, he rose to collaborating with iconic global figures like Madonna and Ed Sheeran.

The next song “Bandana” with fast rising singer Asake is more upbeat and less philosophically charged. “Bandana” was released as a promotional single prior to the album’s drop.



Fireboy’s charm and charisma is on full display, just like it is on most of the album. The song “Compromise”, which features Rema, is a melodic feast where both artistes match each other with aplomb.

On “Diana”, American singer Chris Brown blends in so well into the rhythm that you would think he was a seasoned afrobeats connoisseur.

Dancehall artiste Shenseea also brings a different dynamic with some Caribbean flavour. Songs like “Sofri” and “Afro Highlife” display Fireboy’s flirtatious and kinky side as he serenades and charms his way into hearts and certain lady parts.

Even though he still has a long way to go, “Playboy” isn’t Fireboy’s first rodeo. His breakout single ‘Jealous’ followed by his debut studio album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” on 29 November 2019.

His sophomore album “Apollo” was released the following year.

All in all, Fireboy never loses sight of himself and his journey. Even at his mostl carefree, his focus is still laser-like and his awareness of his circumstances are there to see.