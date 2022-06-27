Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Fireboy DML & Pheelz Stun Audience at BET Awards 2022

Photo source: Google

It brings Nigerians so much joy to see that Naija was well represented at the 2022 BET Awards. They are yet to get over the highlights of the event as the sensation of Tems winning Best International Act is still celebrated. It was also seen that Fireboy DML made an electrifying performance of ‘’Playboy’’ and ‘’Peru’’ and Pheelz took the pre-show stage to perform his single ‘’Finesse’’.

The two were included in a lineup of globally respected artists including Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chloe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Giveon and Jack Harlow.

Fireboy stunned the audience with his latest single ‘’Playboy’’ and ‘’Peru’’ making history as the first afrobeat  singer to perform on the BET stage while Pheelz performed his single ‘’Finesse’’ on the red carpet.

