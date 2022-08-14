Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Twentieth Sunday of Year, C – August 18, 2019.

Readings: Jer. 38:4-6, 8-10; Responsorial Psalm Ps 40:2, 3, 4,18 (R.14b);

Heb.12:1-4; Gospel Luke 12:49-53.

Theme: Fire to the Earth

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, the prophet Jeremiah is persecuted because he spoke truth to power. The prophet was stirring a revolution in the land. The second reading assures that “we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses.” The Gospel reveals how Jesus spoke of bringing “fire” to the earth. We are charged to seek for the fire that both a cleanses and purifies even as we remain resilient in Christian witnessing come rain come shine.

Introduction

Dearly beloved in Christ, today’s gospel contains one of the most misconstrued words of Jesus. Those who take on Christianity use this scripture as basis for accusing Jesus for calling for a bloody revolution. That is not all, they conclude that He cannot be the Prince of Peace he claims to be since He said: “I have come to bring fir to the earth …” Far from it – to understand what Jesus said in context, we must realise that sacred texts can either be taken connotatively or denotatively.

While connotation refers to the suggestive or associated meaning of words, denotation refers to their literal or actual meaning. Taking the way of connotation, some biblical scholars are of the opinion that the fire Jesus talks about means the glow of love kindled in believing hearts. Others hold that it refers to other human emotions or the transformation effected in the world by Christ’s coming. To denote that Jesus was actually calling for war is to miss the mark. We shall now consider the text and its implication for our lives.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Jer. 38:4-6, 8-10), the prophet Jeremiah is persecuted because he spoke truth to power. To the unwise, the prophet was stirring a revolution in the land – it would seem he was trying to cause division but in reality, he was doing his work namely, being the true prophet of God. Although he was thrown into a cistern, the God he served so well vindicated him.

The second reading (Heb.12:1-4) is very consoling because it assures that “we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses.” It also calls us to look unto “Jesus the pioneer and perfecter of our faith” who is always with us. It urges us to shun the life of sin, persevere in all circumstances and not grow weary or fainthearted in our race of faith.

The Gospel (Luke 12:49-53) reveals how Jesus spoke of bringing “fire” to the earth. To be sure, this is not the first time the scripture talks about fire. In the burning bush, God spoke to Moses (Exodus 3:2); in Ezekiel (1:4, 13) the image of fire was used to symbolize God’s glory. What is more, fire was also used to symbolise righteous judgment (Zechariah 13:9), his wrath against sin (Isaiah 66:15-16, his protective presence (2 Kings 6:17) and his holiness (Deut. 4:24). Most importantly, the Holy Spirit manifested itself as tongues of fire when it descended upon the apostles on the day of Pentecost (Matt. 3:11 and Acts 2:3). In biblical thought, fire is both a cleansing and purifying agent.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Expect Persecution from Family and Friends: As disciples of Christ, we are encouraged to be encapsulated by the fire of God’s love through making up our minds to face persecution from family and or friends based on the scripture which says: “A man’s enemies are the men of his own household” (Micah 7:6).

2. Practise Christianity of the Cross: Our liturgy reminds us that Christianity is a religion of the Cross as such; every disciple of Christ should be prepared for heartbreak, rejection, persecution, disappointment and even death.

3. Face Opposition Courageously: The seeming division which the gospel (Luke 12:49-53) suggests indicates that those who are consumed by the fire of God’s love ought to face opposition courageously.

4. Beware of a Secular Agenda: We should beware of secular humanists and or people with hardened hearts who oppose the truth of the gospel and propose a secular agenda to that effect.

5. Talk-Truth to Power: Our attention should be drawn to Jesus’ inner conviction and resilience to talk-truth to power while damming the consequences – Like the Prophet Jeremiah, pastors of soul are charged to take responsibility for talking-truth to power while relying on God.

Summary Lines

1. The prophet Jeremiah is persecuted because he spoke truth to power.

2. The prophet was stirring a revolution in the land.

3. The second reading…assures that “we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses.”

4. The Gospel reveals how Jesus spoke of bringing “fire” to the earth.

5. Fire is both a cleansing and purifying agent in biblical thought.

Conclusion

Our liturgy reveals the cost of discipleship while bringing the fire of love to the earth. It calls us to carefully consider the cost before following Jesus or launching into the deep. The Word of God says: “And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:35-39). May Christ help us to true followers of God through Christ Our Lord.