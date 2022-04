There is a fire in the earth, a force like magnet

It calls forth substances in the air

And even more, water from the sky

There is something in our heart

It gives out to bliss and bless

It calls forth to heal and help

It revives dying hearts, melting their darkness away

But why does the earth not let the sky be

Like you just be you, and I just be I

When there is no script to act

Love Can Stand alone

Love will not stand alone

Love should not stand alone

