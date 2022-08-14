…Says it is Likened to an Act of a Dog Going Back to its Own Vomit

…Describes Wike as a Strong Man for Accepting Characters Who Criticized Him to High Heavens

…Describes Amaechi as a Superman for tolerating and sustaining these characters

….Counsels APC to Take Solace in the Biblical Account of Gideon

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze has expressed displeasure over the noisome media buzz on Chris Finebone, a former Spokesperson of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who just pitched tent with the People’s Democratic Party.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze said his phone was almost at the verge of crashing given that the defection of Finebone, a major critique of Wike and his anti-people approach to governance, opened a floodgate of phone calls and text messages from journalists, concerned party men and members of the public who were desirous to know the situation of things regarding the information which has now spread like wildfire.

“My phone almost crashed because of the multiple text messages and calls on Alabo Chris Finebone, erstwhile Publicity Secretary of APC defecting to PDP and his group picture with Gov Nyesom Wike, the PDP gubernatorial candidate SIM Fubara with Dr. Davies Ibiamo Ikanya Pioneer Chairman of APC in Rivers State.”

Commenting on the matter, Eze said Finebone is a mature adult and has stated that Sim Fubara, an alleged EFCC Candidate and PDP gubernatorial candidate is his brother and wants to support him in order to enable them cover the “lootcrazy” of Gov Nyesom Wike administration this past seven years. As a citizen who reserve the right to association, he is at a liberty to do what he feels is appropriate with his conscience and it beats one’s imagination why people are troubled by such an inconsequential development.

“Apart from speaking for APC and enjoying all that his efforts may have earned him what other significance has he brought to the party?” Eze queried.

“My only concern is whether Chris Finebone is actually at peace with his conscience in declaring support for a fellow who has plundered over 300 billion of the People’s common patrimony and has since been on the run having been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on grounds of financial crimes”.

Eze said although Finebone was good at his job as party Spokesman, but that the fact remains that most adults are easily navigated by monetary enticement and that makes them shameless enough to change their perspective about an idea even when it squarely appears against their conscience and pinches their inner mind.

For Finebone to describe Wike as the best Governor in Rivers State ever and that “Wike is doing well… those criticising are doing so from outside… when you come in, you will know” after spending just few hours with Wike shows that hunger is a wicked tool. What a pity!

Eze hailed Wike for being man enough to accommodate all sorts of humans even men who criticized him to high heavens for the failures and gale of liabilities he has built for his predecessor and candidate of the APC, Pst. Tonye Cole.

“I must confess that Gov Nyesom Wike is a man. I wonder which other person will tolerate and accommodate all those who abused and insulted him to the high heavens and ran back to him for succour and he will readily accept them back as prodigal sons without shame. God help us to have shame and dignity in most of our dealings in life.”

If not for inability to handle hunger, no man in his right senses will run to Wike who is losing his henchmen to Atiku Abubakar on daily basis. Right now, the Governor is no longer in control of the Rivers PDP.

Eze called on the public to spare him disturbances arising from matters as trivial as Finebone’s defection, describing it as a no issue, noting that he is currently preoccupied with issues of critical importance and would love to be left out of the matter.

It has been my position all these years that the problem with the Rivers State APC is nothing but the too much ingrates and self-centered fellows crowding themselves around the leader, claiming to be this and that while talking down others who play more roles in the field just to block them from gaining access to the top. But they are just moles spying for PDP and Governor WIKE.

He asked those who are bothered about the defection of Finebone to read what his good friend Senator Magnus Abe of SDP said about the former APC State Publicity Secretary. He said Abe’s position will help everyone ignore Finebone and his latest conscienceless movement to the PDP.

Furthermore, Eze said when the issue of Finebone was brought up this morning in his family altar, his wife simply reminded him to read the account of Gideon in the book of JUDGES 6,1-7,25 which clearly reflects the situation in the Rivers State and the entrance of Pastor Tonye Cole.

“In some way the Israelites offended God in return God allowed them to be captured by Midianites for seven years. The Midianites destroyed the crops of the Israelites and also stole their livestock. They left no food for the Israelites. The Lord sent His angel who appeared to Gideon. They talked and the angel said he would be the Israelites champion. God promised Gideon victory and safety. God then asked Gideon to gather some unleavened cakes and some meat and after Gideon did this he set them on a rock and God consumed them with fire. Gideon realizing it was God, built an altar to Him. Later at night God commanded him to destroy his father’s altar to Baal. The people in the village wanted to kill Gideon, but Joash, Gideon’s father, talked the people out of it. Then the people called Gideon “Jerubbaal,” meaning “Let Baal take action.” The Midianites and the Amalek moved into the Jezreel valley to attack. Gideon wasn’t sure so he told God to do one thing for him. Gideon asked that a wool fleece be wet with dew and the floor dry. This happened and Gideon was still not sure and asked God to do the opposite of what He did the last night. The next day, the opposite occurred.

Because of these signs Jerubbaal knew God was on his side. Gideon had 32,000 soldiers and God told Gideon he had too many soldiers. Then God said ” Go tell the men that if they are afraid that they may leave.” Twenty thousand men left leaving Gideon with ten thousand men.

God again appeared to Gideon and said to him, “There are still too many soldiers. Lead them down to the river, and I will test them for you there. I tell you that a certain man is to go with you, he must go with you. But no one is to go if I tell you he should not go if I tell you he should not.” Then Gideon led his men down to the river. The Lord said to Gideon “Tell the men to drink. Those men who lap the water like dogs shall be set free. There were three hundred men remaining. Then Gideon moved his men to the area above the valley of the Midianites.

That night the Lord told Gideon to descend upon the camp, and if you are afraid take your aide Purah down to the camp.” So Gideon took his aide Purah down to the camp outposts and heard some talking about Gideon’s army. Then he returned to the camp of the Israelites and told them to arise because He had delivered them the camp of Midian.

Preparing the men for the attack, he divided them into three companies, and supplied them with horns and empty jars. He gave the men some orders for the attack. Gideon and his men came upon the camp at the middle watch. The men blew horns and held torches in their left hands and in their right hands held horns. The camp was fleeing throughout the encampment. The Midianites flew as far as Beth-shitt-ah. The Israelites were called to arms throughout the land. They captured the two princes of Midian, Oreb and Zeeb, killing Oreb at the rock of Oreb and killing Zeeb at the winepress of Zeeb. The men carried the heads back to Gideon.

Eze urges everyone to read the account above and understand why Pastor Tonye Cole was called to come and salvage Rivers State after the terrible looting and squandering of Rivers State common patrimony by Gov Nyesom Wike and his Midianites for the past seven years and understand what is ahead.

Further, Eze said “everybody should please go ahead and leave Amaechi and the Rivers State APC alone but I and my family and all those who believe in fairness and development will always stick with him no matter the odds. He is a mere human being and not God who can satisfy all our needs. For a man to have sustained APC and his political family for the past eight years singlehandedly, what else are we expecting him to do? Those who are not comfortable should leave and allow God to do whatever He wants to do with Amaechi but he will not kill himself because of any of us. Enough of all these madness, sheignenia and macabre dance.”

No matter the odds, I must confess that Amaechi is a Superman for tolerating and sustaining these type of characters around him for the past 25 yeras. Wao o! It is not a mere feat!!

Reacting to the development in Rivers State, a respected and reputable young politician from the North, Hon. Ademu Usman Idakwo stated thus, “Majority of APC politicians in Rivers State are very selfish and wicked. Politics is not played like this in the North. The recent acts have exposed them so much to the people. Amaechi really tried because how he survived this type of people that surround him is a mystery to me.”

While one of the most respected and successful man of God in the world, Bishop T. D Jakes stated and I quote, “Eze, let them go. They were never part of you anyway…..”

What else do we want to know but let me reiterate that with the committed and dedicated members the APC will surely scare away Gov Nyesom Wike and his band of looters from the Brick House. He called on party faithful to be calm and watch what happens.

“For avoidance of doubt, let me further reiterate that Governor Nyesom Wike stands as my great friend and if I am to join him but God Forbid, I will not need Chief Davies Ikanya or anybody for assistance to do so knowing our relationship but I am not interested to take back my vomit.