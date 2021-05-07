332 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 6, 2021
Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to ask her fans if she is the most beautiful girl in Nigeria.
Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Otedola, daughter of Billionaire, Femi Otedola, while sharing a picture of herself, wrote “The most beautiful girl in Nigeria?”
Reacting to the post, most of her followers said she is not the most beautiful girl in Nigeria.
Below are some reactions:
@DanielRegha – Despite the fact that everyone is perfectly imperfect, no-one is truly ugly. All one needs is money to enjoy life with less stress & peace of mind. Mind u beauty goes beyond physical appearance; U create beauty with ur attitude, behavior & actions. It’s all abt one’s personality.
@MeCassyReal – To me, your sister Temi is more beautiful than you o She’s simple, calm, reserved. I just love her and her personality more. I came in peace
@ClyteEmizo – U no really fine oh. But it is bcos of u are hyped by wealth, na e make u fine o. I wish I get gf like you to marry
@xtiantion – U are fine, my girlfriend is fine too .. U’re rich, my Girlfriend isn’t rich yet …. But to me, u re not the most beautiful girl in Nigeria
