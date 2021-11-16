The panel set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the killings at the Lekki Toll Gate last year on October 20 have published their findings and they concluded that a Massacre took place that night.

The panel said no less than 11 persons were killed and their names were also given. Another 48 were confirmed casualties in total and 96 dead bodies were identified with some of these coming from the Toll Gate incidence itself.

Below is the list of the victims.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Government had denied that nobody was killed during the ugly incident last year.