Finally, Manchester United Appoint Erik ten Hag As Manager

Manchester United has announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

With United’s lot not improving much since the appointment of Ragnick, there has been lots of speculation on the high flying Dutch tactician joining Manchester United in the past weeks, as he and Pochettino of PSG were the front runners for the job. Some reports say that United opted for him because he has a lower compensation plan when compared to Pochettino.

United’s Football Director, John Murtough, said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”

Erik ten Hag said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

Though some sporting critics have continued to question if Erik will be a success at Old Trafford, wondering if he could return the club to its glory days, it remains just questions which only Erik can provide answers to when he begins.

Like this: Like Loading...