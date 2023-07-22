Filling Our Minds

“Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”—Philippians 4:8 NASB

Why do some people have better memories than others? Are they more intelligent? Better educated? Do they have biological advantages?

These questions were examined in tests conducted by the Institute of Neurology in London. Two groups with similar backgrounds were compared.

These tests revealed that there was only one significant difference between the groups: Those with superior memories had developed habits that led to an increased ability to remember. They trained their brains to store and retrieve information.

These results might surprise people who feel they cannot change or whose minds are dominated by gossip, politics, and celebrities.

All of us have choices. As Paul wrote, we can decide what to “dwell on” or “think about” (ESV). The Greek word here has its roots in the word logos; thus it suggests our ability to reason, what we put together in our minds, and how we occupy ourselves.

Seek to develop godly thought-life habits. You can make choices. You don’t have to be controlled by the media or worldly gossip. Reject whatever is corrupt and displeasing to God and anything that violates His Word.

Fix your mind on things that are true, honorable, and just; whatever is pure, lovely and lovable, kind, and gracious; things with any virtue and excellence; anything worthy of praise. Then practice thinking about these things!

*Reflection Question:*

Do you need to change the thoughts that dominate your mind?

*Prayer*

Father, help me to control what I think about. Help me fill my mind with Your Word and not worldly distractions. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Philippians 4