The Benin Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ACE I Kanu Idagu, has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to collaborate and synergise with relevant bodies and associations in the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country.

Idagu stated this on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, when he hosted the executives of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Benin District Society, at his office.

According to the Zonal Commander, the Commission is willing to collaborate with the association in capacity building and training. “We gain everything by collaborating. It’s a step in the right direction. Collaboration is one of our core values”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Benin District, Dr. Sharlywest Eboigbe said the essence of the courtesy visit was to explore areas for collaboration and partnership with Commission. “We need you to train our people on emerging fraud. Teach us base on your pool of knowledge in building a better society.”

In a related development, the Chairman of Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, Osaro Ekhator on Wednesday, April 5, said the association was read to collaborate with the Commission to sanitize the sector.

Ekhator stated this when he led executives members of the association on a familiarization visit to the Commission. “We know the important role EFCC plays in fighting financial crimes. We are willing to work with EFCC and report fraud whenever it happens. We don’t hide criminals”.

Responding the Zonal Commander commended the leadership of the association for the visit. “Your visit shows your association is responsible, your readiness and willingness to conform to the rules.” However, he said the Commission will prosecute those who collaborate with fraudsters to defraud innocent people of their hard-earned money