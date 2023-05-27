Fifth Pan African Congress: The Glory Beyond Measures

Few months away, precisely on August 7th to 13th 2023 Nigeria will play host to the fifth Pan African Congress of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Africa.

Charismatics across African countries (Anglophone, Francophone and Portuguese) will gather at Chida event Centre Abuja for a seven day spiritual exercise, praying and ministering God’s words.

. “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you”. Is the theme of the Congress.

The darkness around Africa and Africans , the frustration and depression people go through . The poverty and spiritual weakness that have become a recurrent decimal and the challenges of political corruption and religious bigotry that envelope the entire continent, dragging her down to the muds will cease for the light of God’s power will come and the glory of God will risen upon her.

Africa for years has been at the back bench, struggling in all things even when nature endowed her greatly. The strong hold of financial instability, the crazy manipulations of societal ills, the deadness of real life in the spirit in many churches, the decay and stinks from broken families and the adoration of illicit lifestyle have been the very unsavoury definition of Africa.

The Fifth Pan African Congress comes with soothing balm, it comes with oil of gladness and the showers of God’s glory will percolate, touching every single part of Africa, bringing healing and total wellness.

Africa is broken, her bones crushed and the dignity of her beauty smeared. She will arise and shine again for the light of total deliverance, recovery and empowerment will come in this Congress.