Fifth Pan African Congress: The Glory Beyond Measures

Few months away, precisely in August 14th to 20th 2023 Nigeria will play host to the fifth Pan African Congress of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Africa.

Charismatics across African countries (Anglophone, Francophone and Portuguese) will gather at Chida event Centre Abuja for a seven day spiritual exercise, praying and ministering God’s words.

. “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you”. Is the theme of the Congress.

The darkness around Africa and Africans , the frustration and depression people go through . The poverty and spiritual weakness that have become a recurrent decimal and the challenges of political corruption and religious bigotry that envelope the entire continent, dragging her down to the muds will cease for the light of God’s power will come and the glory of God will risen upon her.

Africa for years has been at the back bench, struggling in all things even when nature endowed her greatly. The strong hold of financial instability, the crazy manipulations of societal ills, the deadness of real life in the spirit in many churches, the decay and stinks from broken families and the adoration of illicit lifestyle have been the very unsavoury definition of Africa.

The Fifth Pan African Congress comes with soothing balm, it comes with oil of gladness and the showers of God’s glory will percolate, touching every single part of Africa, bringing healing and total wellness.

Africa is broken, her bones crushed and the dignity of her beauty smeared. She will arise and shine again for the light of total deliverance, recovery and empowerment will come in this Congress.

This isn’t the first nor will it be the last Pan African Congress of the Catholic Charismatic. More in the future would come , however, this year’s Congress comes with power, grace and glory.

The cloud is gathering, the rumbling in the atmosphere is getting intensed, the Eagles are flapping their wings for an unusual soar .It will pour and the continent certainly will rise and shine again and the scale of ugliness fallen off.

The seven days Congress is set to bring an uncommon spiritual rejuvenation, creating direction on the path one should follow in achieving the seven pillars of kerygma of the love of God and his plans for ones life.

– The knowledge that sin will destroy one.

– The knowledge that Christ Jesus died to save one.

– The need to repent and believe the Gospel.

– The power to be baptized and receive the Holy Spirit.

– The inevitability to abide in Christ and his body the Church and lastly the mandate to go make disciples.

These and many more will be the core of the messages the set of men chosen across Africa and beyond God will use as vessels during this Fifth Pan African Congress Abuja 2023 to set the continent free.

Come and experience the mercy, love and blessings of God.

Africa will rise and shine again and the glory of God made manifest in all aspects of our life.

