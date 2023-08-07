FIFA WWC: Super Falcons eliminated from the tournament

2023 Fifa WWC Super Falcons of Nigeria bowed out from the 2023 FIFA World Cup after an extra-minute vigorous fight against European Champions England. Also, After failing to convert their first two penalties, Nigeria found themselves eliminated as England scored 4 of their 5 spot kicks. England makes it to the last eight and will face the winner of the tie between Colombia and Jamaica.

First Half:

In addition, The first half finished on a high note for Nigeria who held the European Champions to a stalemate at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. An English player fell in Nigeria’s 16-yard box, and referee Borjas almost awarded a penalty against Nigeria, but he overturned it after consulting the VAR. The Lioness controlled an impactful first half with loads of missed chances, holding 60% ball possession over Falcona, who managed 40%. Nigeria had more goal attempts 14 than England with 10.

Second Half:

Also, Nigeria’s resilience in the second half continued against the Three Lions with 6 goal attempts in 85 minutes. In the 58 minute Oshoala came in for Onumonu, and in the 81 minutes, Ordega replaced Kanu.

Thirty extra minutes:

Nigeria took over the possession of both halves of the extra minutes posing a threat to the European Champions. The extra minutes ended in a stalemate and was headed to a penalty shoot-out.

Hoever, Aparanozie and Alozie missed from the spot kick – a feat that sent the Falcons out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.