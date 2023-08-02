FIFA WWC: Jamaica qualifies for the knockout round after eliminating Brazil

Jamaica posed the biggest upset of the ongoing Women World Cup in New Zealand and Australia after their outstanding performance against Brazil this afternoon. The Reggae girls for the first time in history reached the round of 16.

The game which ended in a goalless draw saw Brazil take control of the game with around 68% ball possession against vulnerable Jamaicans who managed 32. Brazil had 17 goal attempts but were rejected by the formidable defense of the Reggae girls.

Jamaica finished second place in Group B with 5 points. France topped the group with 9 points, while Brazil and Panama exited the tournament.

