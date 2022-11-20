The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has wished participating nations in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 goodluck as the global tournament starts today.

Obi stated this on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said the kick-off of the competition coincided with the announcement that the global population is now 8 billion.

He added that the World Cup brings together the World’s population in peace and harmony.

According to him, may the best team win.

The LP presidential candidate wrote, “The FIFA World Cup that kicks off today in Qatar, coincides with the announcement that the global population is now 8 billion.

“The World Cup brings together the World’s population in peace and harmony. I wish the participating nations good luck and the fans a joyful month.

“May the best team win.”

The FIFA World Cup that kicks off today in Qatar, coincides with the announcement that the global population is now 8 billion. The World Cup brings together the World's population in peace and harmony. I wish the participating nations good luck and the fans a joyful one month. Trending Abdullahi Adamu Living In A Fool’s Paradise — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) November 20, 2022

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off this evening, Sunday, November 20, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening game of the tournament is between the host, Qatar, and Ecuador.

Qatar got automatic qualification as the host of the competition and the tournament will be their first-ever World Cup.

However, this is the fourth appearance of their opponent, Ecuador at the world cup.

The match between the two nations holds at the Al Bayt Stadium at 5 pm.