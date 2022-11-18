The host nation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar, has been granted its appeal to ban the sales of Alcohol in stadiums during World Cup games. The agreement was reached between the host nation and FIFA today.

FIFA said in a statement: “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing the sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.”

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums,”

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans.

“The tournament organizers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continued support to our joint commitment to a cacontinuederyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

According to ESPN, It appeared an agreement was originally struck to allow FIFA to permit sponsors Budweiser to sell beer at the stadiums. This was then further clarified in the build-up to the tournament after The New York Times first reported that the beer tents would be less visible at the grounds at the request of the hosts.

But it emerged there was late pressure on FIFA to halt sales of alcohol at the stadiums themselves, two days before hosts Qatar kicked off the tournament on Sunday against Ecuador.