Lionel Messi was voted the FIFA best player last night, beating teammate and rival Kylian Mbappé. Messi had 52 votes, which was 8 votes higher than Kylian Mbappé. The Argentina captain won his first World Cup after 5 attempts in Qatar last year, winning the best player of the tournament award.

Still from Argentina, Lionel Scolani who guided Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup since 1980 (40 years) wins the best coach of the year, and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was voted the best goalkeeper and the best fans award went to the Argentines fans.

In the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World11 are Thibaut Courtois, João Cancelo, Virgil van Dijk, Achraf Hakimi, Casemiro, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modrić, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Leo Messi.

14 total views, 14 views today