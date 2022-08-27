The Federal Government has said that it is leaving no stone unturned and using all available resources at its disposal to ensure that innovations done by Nigerians become globally competitive.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Sen. Adeleke Olorunimbe Mamora made this known at a meeting with the Association of Nigerian Inventors in Abuja during the week.

The Minister said that Nigeria is blessed with abundant innovative minds to turn around her fortunes, but the challenge is wooing key industrialists to partner and commercialise these research findings.

He added that relief efforts are on the way to ensure that solutions to these challenges are met. He further urged the innovators to look for partners, industrialists and business people to help showcase their innovations to the world.

Earlier the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh told the association that the Federal Government will do all it takes to ensure that Nigerians become the beneficiaries of indigenous innovations.

The President of Association of Nigerian Inventors, Inventor Lawrence Nzenagu said that his members play a key role in the wheel of the nations progress and ascent towards industrialisation.

He urged for more collaborative partnership between indigenous innovators, the Federal Government and the Organised Private Sector.