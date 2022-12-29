Beginning in January 2023, the federal government would start keeping an eye on how the national minimum wage is being applied across the nation.

This information was provided by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission’s chairman, Ekpo Nta, at a one-day session for field officers tasked with monitoring the 2019 National Minimum Wage Act’s implementation.

Dr. Mojisola Yaya Kolade spoke on behalf of Nta, who said that without financial limitations, the monitoring exercise would have been completed sooner.

He urged ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to work with the monitoring team and instructed the field officers to use the training to learn what to look out for when the exercise starts.

Dr. Chris Ngige, the minister of labor and employment, declared that the federal government was committed to giving Nigerian workers a respectable workplace.

Ngige stated that the government’s pursuit of a national minimum wage is still dependent on the availability of quality work. He was represented at the occasion by his special assistant, Mrs. Clara Dike.

“The Federal Government fully aligns with the sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly goals 8 and 10, which are central to a decent work environment.

“These two goals respectively address sustained inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.”

According to the Minister, following the National Minimum Wage Act 2019 is the best method to guarantee that workers are not underpaid and that productivity is not jeopardized.