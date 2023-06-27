Path The News Chronicle » News » FG Will Facilitates Swift Single Digit Loans For MSMEs – V.P Kashim Shettima 

FG Will Facilitates Swift Single Digit Loans For MSMEs – V.P Kashim Shettima 

Adekunle Taofeek June 27, 2023 0
Single Digit Loans For MSMEs
In commemoration of the 2023 World Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Day, Vice President Kashim Shettima, has announced the Federal Government’s commitment to facilitating swift access to single-digit loans for Nigerian small businesses.
The Vice President disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, on Tuesday.
The VP recognises the crucial role of MSMEs in driving economic growth, job creation, and innovation.
Shettima emphasised the government’s dedication to providing support, creating an enabling environment, and improving financial access for MSMEs, particularly during these challenging times.
“We urge all stakeholders to come together to champion the growth and success of MSMEs to achieve sustainable development for all, while we also recognise the plethora of issues that face MSMEs as a result of the subsidy removal, however, the government is working urgently to ensure quick access to single digit loans for Nigerian small businesses within the shortest time possible,” the statement read.

