“FG will continue to support the utilization of new technology to curb crime, achieve set objectives” – Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has said that the Federal Government will continue to support the use of technology to achieve set goals and objectives for the benefit of Nigerians.

The Minister stated this during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by the ministry, the Minister went on an experiential tour and demonstration of the Maritime Intelligence Facility, #FALCONEYE.

Falcon Eye is a #SurveillanceSystem built by the Office of the National Security Adviser that has enhanced Nigeria’s Maritime security infrastructure. It curbs piracy, oil theft, offshore vandalism of infrastructure, sea robbery, illegal drug trade and aircraft/ships and boat movements.

The state-of-the-art mass surveillance system uses several radars, Automatic Identification System receivers, long-range electro-optic systems with thermal and night vision cameras and digital technology from a command centre.

The Chief of Naval staff appreciated the Minister for visiting and described how the Navy expends approved budgets and the different initiatives under his leadership.

He explained the improved partnerships and collaborations that strengthen relationships to enable better performance between the Navy and various security agencies towards achieving a secure #Nigeria.

He added that the International Maritime Bureau recently attested Nigeria’s lowest crime rates on the sea in 17 years.

The Minister, during the tour, expressed her appreciation for the facility in ensuring safer waters and sea borders around Nigeria, which in turn curbs losses and supports enhanced security, revenue generation and an enabling environment with regards to ease of doing business in Nigeria. She said, “safer waters also means lower insurance premiums, which supports the growth in maritime trade for Nigeria”.

The Minister spoke in real-time through video calls to working officers on ships after watching a full demonstration of Falcon Eye and its utilization. She expressed happiness for the efficient use of allocated funds for technological advancement. Leading officers in the Nigerian Navy and the Special Advisers to the Minister on ICT and Digital Communications were in attendance.