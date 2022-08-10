One of the issues preventing the expansion of renewable energy in Nigeria is the prevalence of untrained and unprofessional solar installers as well as inferior inputs and components.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), among other experts, policy actors, and financial institutions, would explore the challenges and potential solutions anticipated, according to Gennex Technologies’ Managing Director, Mr. Patrick Ilo.

The colloquium with the theme “Delivering Sustainable Energy Across Africa” is slated to take place on August 16, 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja.

“How to correctly size and design solar systems to make them more cost-effective and durable at the same time is one of the primary difficulties facing our sectors. The growth of unqualified and inexperienced “solar installers,” who advise industrial, commercial, and even residential customers on solution design and sizing, and input selection, does not benefit the sector as a whole.

“The sector is still struggling with the issue of low-quality inputs and components, which has the potential to destroy customers’ faith in their efforts to make the switch to renewable energy. The industry is also debating how to guarantee that other end users, including commercial and industrial customers, have access to creative finance packages to support their adoption of solar systems, Ilo noted.

He said that stakeholders cannot play the ostrich and pretend that these issues do not matter or have an impact on the growth of the sector, saying that they are pertinent to the development of the overall solar and renewable energy business in Nigeria.

According to him, the company is committed to revolutionizing the nation’s off-grid solar and renewable energy sectors by developing creative approaches for a smooth switch to clean, renewable energy.

“We’re looking at a time when every home and business uses renewable energy and is off the grid. In order to do this, we aim to ensure that renewable energy is installed in every home, neighborhood, rural area, and industry, both public and private.

We aim to make sure that our business is at the forefront of offering every household and industry the greatest, most dependable, secure, and reasonably priced solar power.

Ilo continued, “We hope that by bringing the entire ecosystem together to emphasize and distill these concerns and answers, we will have workable plans of action going forward. We are also extremely hopeful that, through the Gennex Colloquium 2022, we will be able to put important agenda items and essential insights in front of decision-makers, sparking the growth of the entire renewable energy sector.

Tunji Tayo, the executive director of technical services, said in his own remarks: “We are working with the government to help individuals escape the shadows. To power homes, we have the means, know-how, and components. We also use locally produced accessories that we design and use in the production of solar energy. As a result, the sector’s demand for FX declines.