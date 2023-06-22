FG Warns Skit, Movie Producers over Unauthorized Use of EFCC Jackets, Symbols

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has urged content creators, movies and skit producers who use EFCC-branded Jackets, symbols, insignia and other accoutrements to seek authorization before usage.

In a statement yesterday, the Commission said the use of the EFCC brand in movies without authorization is illegal.

“While the Commission appreciate the desire by some operators in the creative sector to produce movies/skits with plots around economic and financial crimes, it is incumbent on such operators to seek the Commission’s authorization, including vetting of scenes which purport to depict the operations of the Commission, to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

“The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes.

Trending The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

“Anyone found acting contrary to this advisory shall henceforth be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly,” the commission said.

Share this post