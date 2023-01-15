The Federal Government has flagged off the capacity building on emotional intelligence aimed at increasing self-awareness, self-management, social awareness and relationship management for improved service delivery by the rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The opening ceremony of the One – Day Sensitization Workshop and Capacity Building was graced by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi ((Dr) at the Murtala Nyako Multi-Purpose Hall in Yola, Adamawa State.

The Minister in his speech pointed out that due to the demanding nature of Police duties, a Police Officer is exposed to stress and anxiety which could be transferred to the members of the public, resulting to infractions. He noted that near absence of self-management in some policemen has resulted to bringing the reputation of the entire force to odium and near disrepute.

“The good news is that the Ministry of Police Affairs is working closely with the Police Management to institutionalize service orientation among officers and men of the Nigeria Police, to deepen citizens’ trust, confidence and increased participation for robust human intelligence,” he stated.

“It is hoped that the workshop will assist in self – critique, in order to strengthen perceived weaknesses in emotional intelligence and improve police – citizens relationship for enhanced internal security management in Nigeria”.

Dingyadi stressed that the workshop has been scheduled to hold in other geopolitical zones in the coming days and weeks as part of the Ministry of Police Affairs’ efforts at reforming and re-orienting the members of the Nigeria Police, with special emphasis on junior officers. He explained that they constitute a vast majority, and interface more with the populace, upon which opinions are formed on the Nigeria Police in general.

The Minister reiterated that the capacity building workshop is coming at a crucial time in the nation’s history when Nigerians will once again, exercise their franchise in performing their civic responsibility, to elect leaders of their choice in the forthcoming general elections. He re-assured of government’s commitments to improving the welfare and working conditions of policemen across Nigeria. This, through enhanced emoluments, upgrading of barracks, working environments and provision of modern security enablers to tackle criminalities.

According to him, these laudable interventions by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in policing, deserves Nigerians’ ownership and reciprocity through cooperation with officers and men of the Nigeria Police. He inferred that to realize government’s desire for active citizens’ participation in policing endeavours, Nigerians must embrace global best practice through seeing the Nigeria Police as their own. This he observed will in effect, eliminate subjective apathy which has hitherto hindered efficient police service delivery in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner of Police in the Adamawa Police Command, Sikiru Kayode Akande (CP) thanked the Ministry of Police Affairs for organizing the workshop to educate the participants in view of the forth coming 2023 General Elections. He avowed that the rank and file would be sensitized in key areas such as improvement in their attitude to work for effective service delivery, enhanced robust relationship between the community and the police and observance / respect for the human rights of citizens.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director of Reforms and SERVICOM in the Ministry, Maryam Dalhatu Abdulmalik pointed out that the workshop on ‘attitudinal change for effective service delivery’ was part of the varied police reform activities which is poised to identify and fill the gaps that exist between Police Officers and citizens in the areas of unfriendliness and mistrust.